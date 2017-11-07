[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2974
Auditions for “Boxes and Baggage” Will Be November 27-28
GREENSBORO, NC (November 7, 2017) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events will hold auditions for “Boxes and Baggage” by Amy Da Luz from 7-9 pm on November 27 and 28, in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, 200 N. Davie St. The play will run January 18-21, 2018.
The production team is looking for a diverse cast. There are roles for a female actor who can play a 5-12 years old, two adult women and two adult men. “Boxes and Baggage” is about a journey to an unknown destination taken by four strangers. They are challenged throughout this surrealist adventure by disasters, each other, their comfort zones, and the need to keep moving. This show will kick off the sixteenth annual Greensboro Fringe Festival.
For more information, call 336-373-2974.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "News Release: Auditions for “Boxes and Baggage” Will Be November 27-28"