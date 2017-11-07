News Release: Auditions for “Boxes and Baggage” Will Be November 27-28

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2974

Auditions for “Boxes and Baggage” Will Be November 27-28

GREENSBORO, NC (November 7, 2017) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events will hold auditions for “Boxes and Baggage” by Amy Da Luz from 7-9 pm on November 27 and 28, in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, 200 N. Davie St. The play will run January 18-21, 2018.

The production team is looking for a diverse cast. There are roles for a female actor who can play a 5-12 years old, two adult women and two adult men. “Boxes and Baggage” is about a journey to an unknown destination taken by four strangers. They are challenged throughout this surrealist adventure by disasters, each other, their comfort zones, and the need to keep moving. This show will kick off the sixteenth annual Greensboro Fringe Festival.

For more information, call 336-373-2974.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook – Twitter

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.