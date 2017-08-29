News Release: Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 18-Year-Old 170829

Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 18-Year-Old
GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 29, 2017) – Members of the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested a 23-year-old this morning for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old J’Quan Damonte Robinson on Aug. 14.
Robinson, of 809 Beaumont Ave., was found deceased in a family member’s car at 5500 Weslow Willow Circle by maintenance workers with the Hidden Lakes Apartments at approximately 4:34 pm that day. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Azadia Prinz Jeffries, 23, is charged with the First Degree Murder for Robinson’s death.
Jeffries, who has no permanent address, was taken in to custody this morning without incident in the area of the Bramble Gate Rd.
Police are not releasing a motive for the killing, but indicate that Jeffries and Robinson knew each other before that fatal day.
Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this homicide.
