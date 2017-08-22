News Release: Accused Pedophile Arrested in Florida 170822

Accused Pedophile Arrested in Florida

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 22, 2017) – A High Point resident accused of lewdly touching two girls under the age of sixteen was arrested in Florida yesterday.

Kelvin Jerome Whiteside, 46, faces two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child for allegedly fondling two pre-teens after luring them to the back office of a Subway fast food restaurant at 2910 W. Gate City Blvd. the evening of June 22, 2017.

Detectives from the Greensboro Police Department’s Family Victims Unit investigated the incident and developed sufficient evidence to obtain warrants for Whiteside, who was an employee of the business at the time.

Detectives also learned that Whiteside was a registered as a sex offender in New Jersey, and failed to register as a sex offender in Guilford County. In collaboration with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Whiteside was charged with this offense, as well.

Whiteside was arrested by a corporal from the Suwannee County (Fl.) Sheriff’s Department. He is confined awaiting extradition to Greensboro.

