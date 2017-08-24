NCWorks to Host First Customer Service Job Fair



Greensboro, NC – On Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 2:30 -6:30 pm, the NCWorks Career Center, invites the community to their first Customer Service Job Fair. The Job Fair will be located onsite, at 2301 W Meadowview Road, Greensboro, NC 27407. Employers will be hiring in Food Service, Retail, Hospitality, and Direct Support (Call Center) industries. Also, those who plan to attend, can take advantage of an Employer Panel that will take place before the event, on September 14, 2017, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Participants will learn firsthand from our panel of experts, what employers are looking for.

As with all events at NCWorks Career Centers, you must first register as a job seeker, by visiting: www.ncworks.gov .

If you have questions about this event, contact Sandra Thompson, via email at: sandra.thompson@ncworks.gov<mailto:sandra.thompson@ncworks.gov> or by phone at: 336-297-9444.

Sponsored by the Guilford County Workforce Development Board

