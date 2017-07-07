Morris Day and The Time to headline WQMG’s second Summer ’17 Throwback Party

WQMG continues its ‘Summer ’17 Throwback Party’ series with Morris Day and The Time, with special guest Doug E. Fresh, on Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m. at White Oak Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com , or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Formed in Minneapolis in 1981, Morris Day and The Time’s work has been a part of the formation of the Minneapolis sound, featuring a mix of soul music with dance music, funk rock n roll and more. Led by singer-songwriter Morris Day, the band members are known for having been close associates of Prince and are arguably the most successful artists who have worked with him, achieving particular popularity with R&B fans.

Under Morris’ whimsical creative license, the bunch quickly landed a recording contract with Warner Brothers Records and cut their smash debut album, “The Time”, where jovial Morris showcased his worth as more than just an animated musician, also directing the album’s production and performance output. The band released four albums, consisting of rock-infused 1980’s funk. They scored numerous hits during the early ’80’s, including “The Bird”, “Jungle Love”, “777-9311”, “Get it Up”, “Gigolos Get Lonely Too”, “The Walk”, and “Cool”, mostly on the R&B charts.

Doug E. Fresh (born Douglas E. Davis, in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands) is an American rapper, record producer, and beatboxer. One of the earliest beatboxers (and still seen as one of the best), Fresh is able to imitate drum machines and various special effects with often startling accuracy. Fresh’s early records are out of print, and have never been released on compact disc; thus original records can command high prices.

His recording debut was 1983’s single “Pass the Budda,” also featuring Spoonie Gee and DJ Spivey. However, Fresh’s breakthrough was 1984’s “Beat Street” behind the Treacherous Three. That same year saw Fresh’s debut as a solo artist with the singles “Just Having Fun” and “Original Human Beatbox”. Fresh became a major rap star in 1985. His single “The Show/La Di Da Di,” is considered an early hip hop classic. The “Get Fresh Crew” was featured: DJs Barry B., Chill Will, and MC Ricky D (who would later achieve fame as Slick Rick).

