Media Advisory: Police Chief Shows Effectiveness of Gun Stoppers Program 171123

Date (Nov.23, 2017) Contact: Susan Danielsen

Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Chief Shows Effectiveness of Gun Stoppers Program

WHAT: Police Chief Wayne Scott presents a display of the dozens of weapons and other illegal items taken off the streets thanks to tips from the Gun Stoppers program. He, along with Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers President Kevin von der Lippe, will share the success of the program, and unveil its future.

Launched in Feb. 2017, Gun Stoppers is a partnership between the Greensboro Police Department and the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers program. Its goal is to reduce violent crime by encouraging people to report illegal weapons in our city.

Using resources and methods popularized by “Crime Stoppers”, people can submit anonymous tips about firearms possessed by felons, stolen guns, firearms used in crimes, and guns deemed illegal under North Carolina law.

Gun Stoppers pays a minimum of a $250 cash reward to anyone who notifies the tip line of an illegal weapon, and that tip leads to an arrest and/or confiscation of an illegal gun by the Greensboro Police Department or Guilford County Sheriff’s Department.

WHEN: Tues., Nov. 28, 2 pm

WHERE: Community Room, 300 S. Swing Rd.

WHO: Police Chief Wayne Scott, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers President Kevin von der Lippe, members of the Crime Stoppers board.

Susan C. Danielsen

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

susan.danielsen@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:susan.danielsen@greensboro-nc.gov>

Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.