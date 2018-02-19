Media Advisory: North Buffalo Water Reclamation Facility Repurposing

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

February 19, 2018 Contact: Jake Keys

Phone: 336-373-2105

North Buffalo Water Reclamation Facility Repurposing

WHAT: The City of Greensboro’s Water Resources Department will unveil plans to repurpose its North Buffalo Water Reclamation Facility to a park, serving the residents of Greensboro, particularly those in District 2.

WHEN: Monday, February 26 at 10 am

WHERE: North Buffalo Water Reclamation Facility, 2199 White St.

WHO: Greensboro City Council District 2 Representative, Dr. Goldie Wells; Greensboro Assistant City Manager David Parrish; Water Resources Director Steve Drew

DETAILS: The North Buffalo Water Reclamation Facility ceased operations in October 2017 and will complete demolition in the summer of 2018. As a good steward of its resources, the Water Resources Department began plans to convert the facility to a multi-functional park with an amphitheater, playground and community garden serving the residents of Greensboro, particularly those in District 2. The project is devoted to the theme of water, biodiversity and sustainability. The concept is also to use this space as an environmental resource benefitting water professionals, local universities and the community.

