Mayor, Council members are full of it

“I wish we had the ability to release the video.”

– Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan

“You will know them by their fruits.”

– Matthew 7:16

Among those in the know, there are ongoing conversations about whether Greensboro’s city council is being led around by the nose by a sinister city attorney or if he is doing exactly what they want him to do so that council members can pretend to the public they wish things could be different with no responsibility for their lack of action.

Regardless, one thing is clear: the words of Greensboro’s mayor Nancy Vaughan and her city council member colleagues do not match their actions.

For example, the city attorney directed city council to get the permission of a judge in order to view video capture by Greensboro police body cameras during the arrest of 15 year-old Jose Charles on July 4th, 2016. The judge granted permission while including a likely un-Constitutional gag order on council members that prohibited them from talking about what they would see.

The city manager also viewed the videos. Even though city managers are not listed in the law as among those who can view body camera videos without a judge’s permission and even though the city council is the boss of the city manager, the city manager was allowed to view these videos without seeking a judge’s permission while city council was not. The city attorney’s actions and guidance put the people’s representatives in a second class position that subjected them to an abridgement of their rights and responsibilities.

I think council likes it this way. Either that or they are not too bright. At a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Vaughan said, “I wish we had the ability to release the video.”

Oh, dear. If only.

“There is nothing we can do next.”

– Mayor Nancy Vaughan

Here is the thing though, the Mayor (and the rest of her colleagues who share her sentiments) are not even trying. When asked by a reporter on Wednesday what’s next, Vaughan said, “There is nothing we can do next.”

That’s bull.

State law allows anybody to ask a judge to make police body camera videos public in order to advance a compelling public interest. Surely, given the public interest in the matter of the Jose Charles arrest, the competing narratives about what happened and the resulting suspicion of government officials, a good argument could be made before a judge that the release of these videos is in the public interest.

Why aren’t the Mayor and council members voting to direct the city attorney to do that very thing?

Were is the effort to have the city council, in its formal capacity as representatives of the people of Greensboro, convince a judge to release these videos? The council had the city attorney ask a judge for permission for them to see the videos, why not now go to a judge and ask for them to be made public? After all, the mayor says she wishes they can do that.

They can.

They are not.

As I say, either they are lying about their desires or not too bright.

The News & Record’s Susan Ladd has a superb column today that looks at numerous other ways city council could act if they wanted to stand behind their rhetoric on matters of transparency and police accountability. It is a long list and a worthwhile read. Ladd comes to the same conclusion: council is not acting in the way they say they would like to act.

“The council should have taken action to affirm or overrule the manager’s decision with a formal vote in a public meeting, so voters would know exactly where each of their representatives stands. The council does have the authority to overrule the manager’s decision, Vaughan acknowledged in an interview Tuesday evening, although there may not be enough votes in this case.”

– Susan Ladd, News & Record

This has to change. For the first time this November, council members will be elected for four year terms (instead of the current two). We cannot have four more years of ineffectiveness. Time is running out for Mayor Vaughan and her colleagues to show they know how to make things happen. If they cannot back up their pronouncements with action, they do not deserve to be reelected.