Lost 80’s Live coming to White Oak Amphitheatre Sept. 30

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 23, 2018

LOST 80’S LIVE

FEATURING

A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS, WANG CHUNG, WHEN IN ROME UK, ANIMOTION,

NAKED EYES, GENE LOVES JEZEBEL

WHITE OAK AMPHITHEATRE – SEPTEMBER 30

LOST 80’S LIVE featuring A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS, WANG CHUNG, WHEN IN ROME UK, ANIMOTION, NAKED EYES, GENE LOVES JEZEBEL will play White Oak Amphitheatre on September 30.

Tickets go on sale Friday March 2 at 10am at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, the Greensboro Coliseum box office, Ticketmaster, or by phone 1-800-745-3000.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com

