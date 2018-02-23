Lost 80’s Live coming to White Oak Amphitheatre Sept. 30

[LN_PressRelease]
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 23, 2018
LOST 80’S LIVE
FEATURING
A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS, WANG CHUNG, WHEN IN ROME UK, ANIMOTION,
NAKED EYES, GENE LOVES JEZEBEL
WHITE OAK AMPHITHEATRE – SEPTEMBER 30
LOST 80’S LIVE featuring A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS, WANG CHUNG, WHEN IN ROME UK, ANIMOTION, NAKED EYES, GENE LOVES JEZEBEL will play White Oak Amphitheatre on September 30.
Tickets go on sale Friday March 2 at 10am at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, the Greensboro Coliseum box office, Ticketmaster, or by phone 1-800-745-3000.
For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.
