Library Seeking Green Exhibitors For Earth Day Celebration

GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2017) – The Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library is looking for exhibitors for the annual Earth Day event in Price Park on April 1. The Library is seeking exhibitors who can provide hands-on activities related to nature, environmental issues, or alternative energy.

Attendance at the Greensboro Public Library’s annual Earth Day celebration is typically over 2,500 visitors and more than 50 exhibitors. This event is free to exhibit and free to attend. The deadline to register as an exhibitor is February 17. For more information, e-mail melanie.buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov melanie.buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov>.

To learn more about Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org .

