For Immediate Release: July 26, 2017

Lateral Entry Program Sees Record Number of Graduates

The program establishes a pipeline of qualified teaching candidates

Greensboro, N.C. – Fifty-seven graduates of the GCS Alternative Certification Track program are now officially teachers.

They graduate July 27, and will teach in elementary, middle and high schools throughout the district. Theirs is the largest graduating class to date. The lateral entry program, established in 2008, was created to address teacher shortages in the district. It allows people working in other professions to transition to teaching more easily. The program gives them the opportunity to become fully licensed in one year, while they are already teaching their first year.

“This allows Guilford County Schools to educate, coach, and license its own teachers,” says Terrik Higgins, the program’s administrator. “The lateral entry program establishes a pipeline of qualified teaching candidates for Guilford County Schools.”

Teachers are taught pedagogy and research-based strategies they can immediately execute in their classroom, he says.

Enrollment in the program has increased from 15 candidates in 2008 to the current enrollment of 57. Since the program’s inception, 326 candidates have completed it, including those graduating this year. Higgins hopes to enroll 100 lateral entry candidates this year.

“Many mid-career candidates share they’ve always had a desire to teach, but did not pursue a degree in education. Lateral entry programs offer them a viable avenue into teaching,” Higgins says. “Others have found themselves displaced due to lay-offs and budget cuts in other businesses. Now they are able to leverage their degrees in mathematics, history, science and business as they assume new roles as content specialists in our classrooms.”

The graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 27 at Bennett College’s Global Learning Center, 521 Gorrell St., Greensboro. Reception will follow.

