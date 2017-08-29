**LANES ARE BACK OPEN ** Press Release: Traffic advisory w gate city blvd/s tate st

*****UPDATE: ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN*****
CITY OF GREENSBORO
GREENSBORO, NC (August 29, 2017) – Both lanes of West Gate City Boulevard between Dick Street and South Tate Street are closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel

Reese Braxton, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
