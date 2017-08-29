LANES ARE BACK OPEN ** Press Release: Traffic advisory w gate city blvd/s tate st

*****UPDATE: ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN*****

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 29, 2017) – Both lanes of West Gate City Boulevard between Dick Street and South Tate Street are closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel

Reese Braxton, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]

