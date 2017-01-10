CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Dr. Love Crossling
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038
Human Relations Commission Hosts Annual MLK Memorial Breakfast
GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2017) – On January 16, the Greensboro Human Relations Commission (HRC) hosts its annual Memorial Breakfast honoring the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 7:30 am at the Koury Convention Center, 3121 Gate City Blvd.
This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Oscar Dowdell-Underwood, Founder and President of Cornerstone Christian Bible College. Dr. Dowdell-Underwood is also the author of Bumblebees Can Fly: Empowering Young Men of Color.
For additional information, contact the Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/HRC
