Human Relations Commission Hosts Annual MLK Memorial Breakfast

January 10, 2017 3:12 pm

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Dr. Love Crossling
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038

GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2017) – On January 16, the Greensboro Human Relations Commission (HRC) hosts its annual Memorial Breakfast honoring the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 7:30 am at the Koury Convention Center, 3121 Gate City Blvd.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Oscar Dowdell-Underwood, Founder and President of Cornerstone Christian Bible College. Dr. Dowdell-Underwood is also the author of Bumblebees Can Fly: Empowering Young Men of Color.

For additional information, contact the Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/HRC.

