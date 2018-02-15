[X]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carol Ghiorsi Hart

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7112

History Museum Presents Lifted Voices February 17

GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2018) – History comes to life with Lifted Voices Saturday, February 17, from 1-4 pm, at the Greensboro Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Costumed interpreters will share well-known and little-known stories of African Americans in Greensboro in a free program that offers history in the first person.

Lifted Voices is a family-friendly event highlighting African Americans who had an impact on both Greensboro and beyond. Meet Ned Griffen, a Revolutionary War soldier and Margaret Falkener, an educator who helped establish the music program at NC A&T State University and worked with the Red Cross to support soldiers’ families during World War I. These and four other figures from Greensboro’s past will share their stories throughout the museum galleries.

The Lifted Voices event also includes members of Greensboro’s Ever Achieving Retired Teachers Club telling their own stories about working in the decades following school desegregation. Visitors can also see their community history display Teachers on the Frontline of School Desegregation. Artifacts, photos and video interviews illustrate how educators worked to win students’ trust, demand respect from parents and the school administration, and build their own network of mutual support in the Black Educators Caucus, established in 1975.

The Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 2-5 pm. For more information about this and other programs, visit www.GreensboroHistory.org .

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.