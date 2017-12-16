Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory Update 12.16.2017

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
**********************Update*******The Ramp Is Now Open*********************
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (December 16, 2017) – Please be advised the east bound ramp to Wendover Avenue from Friendly Avenue will be closed due to a vehicle accident.
Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.
