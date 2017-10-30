Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory 10.30.2017 Randleman Road

Greensboro, NC (October 30, 2017)

Please be advised Randleman Road both ways will be shut down between Corliss Street and Vandalia Road due to a vehicle accident with minor injuries.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution in the area and utilize alternate routes.

