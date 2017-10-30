[GPD Logo]
[G_logo]
“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: WOC
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.373.3573
Traffic Advisory
Greensboro, NC (October 30, 2017)
Please be advised Randleman Road both ways will be shut down between Corliss Street and Vandalia Road due to a vehicle accident with minor injuries.
Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution in the area and utilize alternate routes.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory 10.30.2017 Randleman Road"