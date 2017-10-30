Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory 10.30.2017 Randleman Road

[GPD Logo]

Traffic Advisory

Greensboro, NC (October 30, 2017)

Please be advised Randleman Road both ways will be shut down between Corliss Street and Vandalia Road due to a vehicle accident with minor injuries.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution in the area and utilize alternate routes.

