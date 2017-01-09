Greensboro Police Press Release Hit and Run 01.09.2017 Hewitt St. and Cranbrook St.

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Crash – Hewitt St and Cranbrook St

GREENSBORO, NC (January 9, 2017) – On Monday, 1-9-2017, at 1:05 am Greensboro Police responded to Hewitt St near Cranbrook St in reference to a hit and run motor vehicle crash with personal injury.

An unidentified male was struck by an unknown vehicle near the intersection of Hewitt St and Cranbrook St. The involved vehicle left the scene following the crash. The male subject was transported to the hospital with serious injury.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on-going and active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department or call Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.







