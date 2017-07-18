GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION UPDATE – JULY 18, 2017

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 18, 2017 9:30 pm

The victim in the death investigation has been identified as 27 year old Tasaria Tasia Glover of 1615-D Freeman Mill Road. The circumstances that led to the death of Ms. Glover remain under investigation and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

