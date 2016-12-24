GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – ATTEMPTED ROBBERY OF BUSINESS – DECEMBER 24, 2016

December 24, 2016 8:59 am

At 6:38 am this date Greensboro Police Officers responded to the Great Stops located at 3901 N. Church Street reference an attempted robbery. Upon arrival officers were advised that a subject of unknown race entered the store armed with a knife and attempted to rob the business. The suspect was last seen wearing all gray clothing, a striped toboggan and a gray scarf over their face. Suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen traveling north on North Church Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

