GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – ATTEMPTED ROBBERY OF BUSINESS – DECEMBER 24, 2016

At 6:38 am this date Greensboro Police Officers responded to the Great Stops located at 3901 N. Church Street reference an attempted robbery. Upon arrival officers were advised that a subject of unknown race entered the store armed with a knife and attempted to rob the business. The suspect was last seen wearing all gray clothing, a striped toboggan and a gray scarf over their face. Suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen traveling north on North Church Street.
The investigation is ongoing.
