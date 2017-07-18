GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – JULY 18, 2017

At 10:39 hours this date Greensboro Police Officers were dispatched to 2123 Byrd Street reference a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a black male victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The name and address of the victim are being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.