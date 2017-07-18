GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – JULY 18, 2017

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 18, 2017 1:29 am

At 10:39 hours this date Greensboro Police Officers were dispatched to 2123 Byrd Street reference a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a black male victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The name and address of the victim are being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 071717-SHOOTING.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – JULY 18, 2017"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*
Title
Caption
File name
Size
Alignment
Link to
  Open new windows
  Rel nofollow