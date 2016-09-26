Greensboro police body cam video shows officer attacking man

by Roch Smith, Jr.

Greensboro releases video of a police officer punching a man who was sitting on the front porch of his mother’s house waiting for her to come home. City council members Mike Barber and Tony Wilkins voted against releasing the video.

GREENSBORO, NC — On June 16, 2016, two Greensboro police officers approached Dejuan Yourse while he was sitting on the porch of his mother’s house. The encounter resulted in Yourse being punched twice by Officer Travis Cole and Yourse being hogtied and arrested.

Today, the city of Greensboro released video of the encounter. Council members Tony Wilkins and Mike Barber were the only two representatives who voted against releasing the video.

Watch the video here.

The charges against Yourse were dropped.

Cole was placed on administrative leave. He resigned while under investigation.

Guilford County District Attorney Howard Nuemann decided charging Cole would be “inappropriate” according to a memo from Greensboro City Attorney Tom Carruthers to city council members.

The City of Greensboro previously settled for $50,000 with two brothers who said they were falsely arrested by Cole.

tom-carruthers-to-greensboro-city-council-cole-memo