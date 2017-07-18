Greensboro Fire Department Completes Charleston 9 Challenge

GREENSBORO, NC (July 17, 2017) – During the month of June, each Greensboro Fire Station was challenged to visit nine different residences in their response area and install or check the smoke alarms in each home or offer a “Safe at Home” check. This was done to remember the nine Charleston Fire Department Firefighters that lost their lives in a furniture warehouse fire in 2008. Until then, it was the highest number of firefighter fatalities in a single event since the attacks of 9/11.

Members of the Greensboro Fire Department installed a total of 882 smoke alarms and batteries and performed 156 home safety checks during June. This has been a collaborative effort with participation from members from all areas of the Greensboro Fire Department.

The Department will continue to provide smoke alarms and batteries to Greensboro residents free of charge. Residents can request a smoke alarm or battery replacement by visiting www.gfdnc.com and completing a request form. It is a demonstrated fact that smoke alarms in residential homes make a safer community for everyone. The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half where there are working smoke alarms.

