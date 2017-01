[GAClogo]

For Immediate Release

Contact: Andrew Brown (336) 373-7456

Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Greensboro Aquatic Center Closed Saturday

(Greensboro, NC) – Due to inclement weather, the Greensboro Aquatic Center is closed today (Saturday, Jan. 7). For more information, please visit www.greensboroquaticcenter.com .

-end-