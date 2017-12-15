For Immediate Release: Dec. 15, 2017

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Lindsay Whitley (336) 669-2647

GPA’s College Planning Series Wraps Up with Powerful Message

National Speaker Mychal Wynn closed the series with honest and practical advice for parents and students

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Applying for college can be an overwhelming process for students and their parents. As a child of poverty and the first in his family to attend college, Mychal Wynn understands the stress it may bring families, and delivered a powerful message for students and parents during Guilford Parent Academy (GPA)’s college planning session on Thursday.

The session, which wrapped up GPA’s college planning series, covered the application process from start to finish. Known for his authenticity and ability to “keep it real,” Wynn didn’t hold back Thursday. He offered practical advice for students and their parents, explaining the competitiveness of college admissions and ways students can know if a college is the right fit. He also discussed grants and scholarships, common essay mistakes and supplements to include in a college application.

“This was an outstanding series,” said Donna Whiteman, a GCS parent. “I learned so much that will help me be equipped to help my stepson prepare for his post-secondary experience. I hope GPA will host more sessions in the future.”

When it comes to inspiring high school students, Wynn is one of the most highly sought-after speakers in the country and has unique insight into how to help families. He is an author, consultant, educator, parent, motivational speaker and college planning expert.

“Mr. Wynn was the perfect speaker to wrap up our college planning series,” said Lindsay Whitley, director of GPA. “We hope that all families who attended the four sessions now feel more prepared and informed about all it takes to succeed in college.”

GPA’s highly successful college planning workshop series included four sessions covering college admissions, finding the right college, financial aid, & scholarships and the application process. Although no additional sessions are scheduled at this time, Whitley says plans are in the works to offer more in 2018.

“These college planning sessions have been extremely popular and we will offer them again in the future,” Whitley said. “Once additional sessions are scheduled, we will be sure to post the information on our website and social media pages.”

To learn more about GPA, sign up for monthly updates or register for free classes, click here , email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336-279-4924.

