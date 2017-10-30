GCS News Tips – Oct. 30-Nov. 6

[Logo- without extra line]

For Immediate Release: Oct. 30, 2017

This Week in GCS: Airport Art, Sleep Out and GO FAR

THIS WEEK – GCS and Piedmont Triad International Airport have collaborated to present an art installation to be displayed at the airport. Teachers are installing the exhibit this week, from 2-5 p.m. Local artist Frank Holder will also show work in the exhibit. Most of the sculptures are made of recycled materials by students throughout Guilford County.

For more information, contact Leigh Ann Little at 336-897-4519.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Career Day, 9:35-11:50 a.m. (Auxiliary gym, Southern Guilford High, 5700 Drake Road, Greensboro) – Students can learn about careers in the medical, emergency services, nonprofit, education and science fields.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Study Abroad Information Session, 6-8 p.m. (High Point Central High, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point) – Families can learn about study abroad opportunities.

Friday, Nov. 3

Welborn Middle Receives Instrument Donation, 1 p.m., (Welborn Middle, 1710 McGuinn Dr., High Point) – National Pawn will donate 18 acoustic guitars, 100 recorders (traditional pre-band instruments used to prepare students for band instruments), 25 band instruments, including brass, woodwinds and percussion instruments, as well as $2,000. The total estimated value of the donation is $10,000.

Stepping Up to Sleep Out, 7 p.m.-7 a.m., Saturday (World Victory International Christian Center, 1414 Cliffwood Dr., Greensboro) – The Student Government Association at Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro will sponsor the fourth annual Stepping Up to Sleep Out for those without homes. They will also accept canned food, toiletry items and monetary donations.

Saturday, Nov. 4

GO FAR Family 5K & Fun Run, race begins at 9 a.m. (Showplace Courtyard, 211 E. Commerce Ave., High Point) – More than 1,200 Triad runners and walkers are expected to participate in the fun run and 5K presented by Triad McDonald’s. Twenty-five schools from Guilford, Forsyth, Randolph and Davidson counties will participate. GO FAR is a nonprofit running program that encourages students to go out for a run.

