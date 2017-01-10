For Immediate Release: Jan. 10, 2017

Contact: Nora Murray (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Closed for Students Tomorrow, Jan. 11

Optional teacher workday; central offices on a normal schedule

Greensboro, N.C. – Due to hazardous road conditions for school buses in significant portions of the County, GCS schools are closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan 11, for students. It will be an optional teacher work day for employees. Central Offices will operate on a normal schedule.

Makeup days are designated in advance and listed on GCS calendars. You can view all calendars by clicking here .

GCS employees should contact their supervisors and refer to Board policy AFC and AFC-P for additional guidance. For more information about the inclement weather policy, including the steps GCS takes to determine whether to close or delay school, click here .

The Board of Education meeting originally scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled for noon on Friday, January 13.

The GCS Science Fair scheduled for this Wednesday, January 11th has been postponed to Wednesday, January 25. The GCS Science Fair will be held at the Greensboro Cultural Center. More information will be sent to all schools for teachers, students, and parents when students return.

