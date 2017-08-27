FW: Traffic Update

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
From: Breedlove, Danny
Sent: Sunday, August 27, 2017 11:42 PM
To: Lowe, Jacqueline – Police <Jacqueline.Lowe@greensboro-nc.gov>
Subject: Taffic Update
Update: Traffic Advisory
All Lanes of Patterson Av. are now open.
GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2017) -Both Lanes of Patterson Av., between Norwalk Av. And Merritt Dr is closed due to a traffic accident with injuries. Please exercise caution when approaching the area and be prepared to use alternate routes.
