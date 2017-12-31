FW: Robbery of Business 3716 West Gate City Blvd 12312017

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
From: Breedlove, Danny
Sent: Sunday, December 31, 2017 7:41 PM
To: Lowe, Jacqueline – Police <Jacqueline.Lowe@greensboro-nc.gov>
Subject: Robbery of Business 3716 West Gate City Blvd 12312017
Robbery of Business
GREENSBORO, NC (December 31, 2017) – On 12.31.2017 at 5:30 p.m. – Police responded to 3716 West Gate City Blvd., Pricilla McCalls, in reference to a robbery. .
The perpetrator was described as a white male 5-7″ wearing a mask, red jacket, and blue jeans. He was armed with a handgun and demanded cash.
The subject left the store after obtaining the till and was last seen leaving the store on foot in a westerly direction.
There were no Injuries.
The investigation is on-going.
