FW: Robbery of Business 3716 West Gate City Blvd 12312017

Robbery of Business

GREENSBORO, NC (December 31, 2017) – On 12.31.2017 at 5:30 p.m. – Police responded to 3716 West Gate City Blvd., Pricilla McCalls, in reference to a robbery. .

The perpetrator was described as a white male 5-7″ wearing a mask, red jacket, and blue jeans. He was armed with a handgun and demanded cash.

The subject left the store after obtaining the till and was last seen leaving the store on foot in a westerly direction.

There were no Injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

