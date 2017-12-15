FW: Please Review: Lane Closure on Spring Garden Street beginning December 18, 2017

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jay Guffey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: C 336-373-7779

Lane Closure on Spring Garden Street beginning December 18, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC (December 15, 2017) – Beginning Monday, December 18, through Friday, December 22, Spring Garden Street between Holden Road and Merritt Drive will have one lane closed from 7pm-4am due to sewer line rehabilitation work. Directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336- 373-4601; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.