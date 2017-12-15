FW: Please Review: Lane Closure on Spring Garden Street beginning December 18, 2017

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Lane Closure on Spring Garden Street beginning December 18, 2017
GREENSBORO, NC (December 15, 2017) – Beginning Monday, December 18, through Friday, December 22, Spring Garden Street between Holden Road and Merritt Drive will have one lane closed from 7pm-4am due to sewer line rehabilitation work. Directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.
