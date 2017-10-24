For Immediate Release: Oct. 24, 2017

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Lindsay Whitley (336) 669-2647

Former NFL Player Joining with GPA to Fight Bullying

Keith Davis will speak about keeping kids safe online and bullying prevention

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Keeping children safe online, whether it’s from dangerous adults or hurtful bullies, is an ongoing fight for most parents. With October being National Bullying Prevention Month, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is partnering with former NFL Linebacker and Motivational Speaker Keith Davis to help parents keep their children safe.

Keith Davis and his Winners Inc. group have spent the last 20+ years working to help students grow and adapt to the pressures of the world. Parents and students are invited to join GPA and Mr. Davis at the Deep River Event Center on Oct. 30 to learn the lingo, find out what’s online, learn how to keep children safe and encourage responsible internet use. Parents can choose from three sessions offered throughout the day.

Anti-Bullying and Cyberspace Safety Info Session with Keith Davis

Monday, Oct. 30 at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Deep River Event Center, 606 Millwood School Rd., Greensboro NC

Davis is a former college and professional football player. He graduated from the University of Southern California, where he had the football team’s highest grade point average. After college, Davis signed a professional football contract with the New York Giants. He has appeared on ESPN and ABC and has been covered in USA Today and Sports Illustrated. Davis is an entrepreneur, educator and speaker, having spoken in over 9,000 schools, universities and corporations.

To register for one of the sessions, click here .

To learn more about GPA, sign up for monthly updates or register for free classes, click here , email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336-279-4924.

