FOR RELEASE 5 P.M. — The Isley Brothers featuring Ronald Isley and Ernest Isley to headline 97.1 QMG’s Rhythms of Triumph 2018

The Isley Brothers featuring Ronald Isley and Ernest Isley to headline 97.1 QMG’s Rhythms of Triumph 2018

Tickets on sale Friday at 10AM!

Grammy Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honorees The Isley Brothers featuring Ronald Isley and Ernest Isley will headline 97.1 QMG’s Rhythms of Triumph on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Greensboro Coliseum.

Now in its 18th year, Rhythms of Triumph will also include performances by Joe and Con Funk Shun.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, charge-by-phone at 1-800-475-3000 and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, The Isley Brothers started as a vocal trio consisting of brothers O’Kelly Isley, Jr., Rudolph Isley and Ronald Isley. The group has been cited as having enjoyed one of the “longest, most influential, and most diverse careers in the pantheon of popular music”.

The inclusion of younger brothers Ernie Isley (lead guitar, drums) and Marvin Isley (bass guitar), and Rudolph’s brother-in-law Chris Jasper (keyboards, synthesizers) in 1973 turned the original vocal trio into a self-contained musical band. For the next full decade, they recorded top-selling albums including The Heat Is On and Between the Sheets.

The brothers have been honored by several musical institutions including being inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and the winning two Grammy Hall of Fame awards, in 1999 and 2010 and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

Seven-time Grammy nominee Joe notched his first R&B top 10 for Mercury Records in 1993 with “I’m in Luv,” Joe began hitting his stride in the mid-‘90s with the R&B and pop crossover smash “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do).” Joe has twelve albums to his credit, including two gold one platinum and one multiplatinum.

Con Funk Shun became popular beginning in the mid–1970s through the 1980s. Influences included Earth Wind & Fire, Commodores, Chaka Khan, and Sly & the Family Stone. Con Funk Shun has enjoyed successful national and overseas tours, 11 chart–topping albums, and numerous hit singles, including a Billboard magazine “#1 With A Bullet” hit single on the Top R&B Singles chart.

