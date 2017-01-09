FOR RELEASE 10AM– Charlie Wilson and special guest Fantasia coming to Greensboro Coliseum Friday, March 3

[cid:image001.jpg@01D26A5D.55E13110]

For Release: Monday, Jan. 9 @ 10AM

CHARLIE WILSON’S

IN IT TO WIN IT TOUR

SPECIAL GUEST FANTASIA

JOHNNY GILL AND SOLERO

GREENSBORO COLISEUM – FRIDAY, MARCH 3

Tickets on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at Ticketmaster & Coliseum Box Office

Eleven-time Grammy nominee 2013 BET Lifetime Achievement Award winner Charlie Wilson has announced that his upcoming national tour will come to Greensboro Coliseum Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. The tour, In It To Win It is the title of Wilson’s new album, slated for release February, 2017 featuring music guests Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Robin Thicke, Wiz Khalifa, and TI. The first single from the album, “I’m Blessed” is coming soon.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com , the Greensboro Coliseum box office and charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000. For information on presale tickets, VIP packages or to purchase tickets visit charliewilsonmusic.com .

“I am excited about being on the road with my friends Grammy-Award winner, Fantasia, and four time Grammy-Award nominee, Johnny Gill” stated Wilson. “As usual, folks should come prepared for a party. I am looking forward to performing my new single, “I’m Blessed” together with some music from my new album and my classic hits.”

Singer, songwriter, author, and actress, Fantasia rose to fame as the season three winner of Fox’s “American Idol.” On November 23, 2004, the High Point, NC native released her platinum selling debut album Free Yourself and went on to become the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at #1 with her first single, “I Believe.”

With an unmistakable, unique trademark style, Johnny Gill has altered the sound of R&B music for over three decades with a signature sound that pairs superior singing with extraordinary showmanship, bringing the world classics such as “My, My, My,” “Rub You The Right Way,” “Where Do We Go From Here,” “Perfect Combination,” “Boys To Men,” “Can You Stand The Rain,” “My Body” and the timeless wedding song, “You For Me” from Tyler Perry’s hit movie Madea’s Family Reunion.

Also, joining Charlie on their first national U.S. tour is P Music Group’s pop music duo, Solero. Solero has over 8 million views on their YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/SoleroTV . Their first single “Greenlight” from their debut EP is scheduled for release February 2017. Check them out at www.solerobrothers.com .

“2017 is going to be an epic year for Charlie Wilson. In addition to his upcoming arena tour, we have a great new album that includes some of today’s top musical artists,” stated Michael Paran, Wilson’s manager and CEO of P Music Group. “The new album represents some of the best music Charlie has recorded in his career thus far. He has a very diverse fan base and there is something on this album for everyone.”