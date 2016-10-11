Fatal Motor Veh crash 10 11 16 US 29 .docx

October 11, 2016 4:22 pm

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on US 29 North

GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2016) – On Tuesday, 10-11-2016, at 11:45 am Greensboro Police responded to the 3600 Block of US 29 North in reference to a motor vehicle crash.

Mr. Michael Hollifield (W/M 39 years old, of Greensboro, NC) was walking east across US 29 North when he was struck by a 2001 Toyota Corolla being operated by Mr. Jimmy Corbin (W/M 35 years old, of Eden, NC). Mr. Hollifield died as a result of the injuiries he suffered from the crash.

This is the 18th fatal motor vehicle crash of this year for Greensboro. Impairment and speed are not factors in this crash. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the on-going and active investigation.

US 29 North was closed down for a short time, but has since been re-opened.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Fatal-Motor-Veh-crash-10-11-16-US-29-.docx

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

2 Comments on "Fatal Motor Veh crash 10 11 16 US 29 .docx"

  1. Margene | January 28, 2017 at 11:36 am | Reply

    Prior tߋ I get to the unsatisfactory, I will state something really good regarԀing this gatᥱway:
    installment was actually a piece of cake. This was the second
    entrance I bouǥht for the best of my stairs
    as well as this was considedaЬly easier to put in. It
    appears wonderful and position and closing it arᥱ actually quick
    and easy however I very doubt a kid coud possibly think that out.

  2. baby gate tension bolts | January 28, 2017 at 2:25 pm | Reply

    Children who hiցh bladder prеssures are actually refractory to sporаdic catheterіzatiⲟn and/or medicines (approximately 19 30% from indivіduals with myelomeningoceⅼe) aгe candidates for medicaⅼ treatmᥱnt.
    A variety оf surǥicaⅼ methods for augmentation cyѕtoplasty and also
    urinarʏ system diversion haᴠе actually been explained
    in the literary works.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


*

Title
Caption
File name
Size
Alignment
Link to
  Open new windows
  Rel nofollow

Skip to toolbar