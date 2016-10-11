Fatal Motor Veh crash 10 11 16 US 29 .docx

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on US 29 North

GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2016) – On Tuesday, 10-11-2016, at 11:45 am Greensboro Police responded to the 3600 Block of US 29 North in reference to a motor vehicle crash.

Mr. Michael Hollifield (W/M 39 years old, of Greensboro, NC) was walking east across US 29 North when he was struck by a 2001 Toyota Corolla being operated by Mr. Jimmy Corbin (W/M 35 years old, of Eden, NC). Mr. Hollifield died as a result of the injuiries he suffered from the crash.

This is the 18th fatal motor vehicle crash of this year for Greensboro. Impairment and speed are not factors in this crash. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the on-going and active investigation.

US 29 North was closed down for a short time, but has since been re-opened.

