Facts be damned at the News & Record

“The News & Record’s policy is to screen and edit letters for factual errors.” What happens when a lie gets past the gatekeeper?
GREENSBORO, NC — The News & Record published a letter to the editor a few days ago that peddled an outright falsehood. Retired D.E.A. agent Fred Gregory wrote:
“[T]he Obama administration is continuing to give early release to violent drug traffickers with results like this one who, after release, murdered a mother and her two small children (http://tinyurl.com/gnoeau6).”
That’s false. Even worse, once the falsehood was brought to the editorial page editor Allen Johnson’s attention, he declined to publish a correction. Gregory’s claim was “ambiguous,” he said.
Well, no, it wasn’t ambiguous. Either the Obama administration released from prison convicted felon Wendell Callahan who then allegedly murdered two people when he got out or it did not.
It did not. As Republican Senator Tom Cotton correctly explains it:
“Callahan walked out of jail early because the U.S. Sentencing Commission reduced sentences retroactively for hardened criminals like him. The Commission first reduced sentencing guidelines in 2007. It did so again in 2010. And again in 2014.”
In other words, Callahan was released because of acts of Congress (who itself, was acting on the recommendations of a long standing commission).
Had Johnson followed Gregory’s link, he would have seen the court papers regarding the felon’s release. Johnson says he did not look at the link (reckless in itself—who publishes a link without knowing where it goes?)
Seeing a court record documenting Callahan’s release in Gregory’s link should have been enough to make one wonder if pinning the release on Obama wasn’t just more anti-Obama bullshit. Sure enough, Snopes has debunked it as just that. As Forbes notes, it was a judge and federal prosecutors who set Callahan free, agreeing with Callahan’s attorney that his “early release did not present a danger to the safety of the public.”
But for the News & Record, such a misrepresentation as Gregory’s doesn’t deserve a correction. It’s too “ambiguous.”
Johnson has said in the past that it is the News & Record’s policy to “screen and edit letters for factual errors.” While some pretty glaring falsehoods and even plagiarism have slipped by him (here, here, here and here), we can’t expect him to bat 1.000. But when one does get by, equivocation is not the right response. There should be a prominent correction. Instead, Johnson offered to make “space” for me to reply to Gregory.
No thanks. I have no interest in doing Johnson’s job for him. If he’s content letting his readers read that Obama released a man from prison who went on to commit murder, that will have to speak for itself.
I once wrote a LTE to the N&R claiming there was no Park and Ride available to commuters traveling to Greensboro to work every day. It was a complete fabrication– a test to see if they would publish it. They did publish it exactly as I wrote it without any fact checking or notes to the contrary.
The claimed policy of the N&R is, “The News & Record’s policy is to screen and edit letters for factual errors.” The real policy is to print anything that might stir people up without actually reporting the news.
First I used that same youtube link in a Counterpoint http://www.greensboro.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/counterpoint-bill-would-release-drug-traffickers/article_ad969c8c-2bf8-5cf5-ba3a-d3215384af34.html criticizing Senators Burr and Tillis for co-sponsoring SB 2123 , the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act which would even release more dangerous felons on to the streets than the 2010 law signed by President Obama… the law which made Callahan’s early release possible ( retroactively !! )… and the ensuing murder of 3 innocents .
The you tube in question was produced by the National Association of Assistant United States Attorneys and is featured on their home page.
http://www.naausa.org/site/
A video produced by the National Association of Assistant United States Attorneys highlights the risks America takes when it releases drug traffickers early from prison, as would happen under legislation currently under consideration in Congress.
The video highlights the cold-blooded murders in Columbus, Ohio last month of two children and their mother – ten-year old Anaesia Green, her seven-year old sister Breya Hammonds, and their mother Erveena Hammonds – when, as police charge, their throats were slit by Hammonds’ ex-boyfriend, Wendell Callahan, a federally-convicted cocaine trafficker released early from federal prison. Callahan would still have been behind bars at the time of the murders but for his early release from prison due to “sentencing reform” legislation passed by Congress in 2010.
Their purpose was to arouse sentiment against all legislation which would further give dangerous criminals lesser sentences and allow early release to those serving sentences for serious drug trafficking convictions.
I NEVER said in my letter that Callahan was pardoned by Obama or had his sentence commuted.
Roch you are picking guano with the chickens
I don’t want to carry the coals to Newcastle but just a brief perusal of the internet finds numerous articles where Obama HAS used his executive power to commute the sentences of federal inmates serving sentences for serious levels of drug trafficking. I haven’t taken the time to search but I am confident there are plenty more intances
http://www.mrctv.org/blog/obama-commutes-sentences-102-drug-dealers-15-firearms-charges
http://floridapolitics.com/archives/223818-barack-obama-commutes-sentences-7-florida-drug-dealers
http://www.nytimes.com/2015/07/14/us/obama-commutes-sentences-for-46-drug-offenders.html
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/mar/31/obama-commutes-sentences-22-drug-dealers/
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2016/03/obama-commutes-more-sentences-for-drug-dealers-including-some-with-firearms-offenses.php
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/12/19/obama-pardon-crack-cocaine_n_4474876.html
http://www.wsj.com/articles/obama-grants-clemency-to-46-as-part-of-criminal-justice-reform-bid-1436809091
http://www.news-journalonline.com/news/20160331/obama-commutes-daytona-drug-dealers-sentence
http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2016/03/obama_commutes_sentences_of_2.html
“Callahan should have been in jail when the crimes occurred, but he was released four years early because federal sentencing guidelines for crack dealers got reduced. The change is part of President Obama’s effort to reform the nation’s justice system as a way of ending racial discrimination. The initiative was technically launched back in 2010 when the president signed a measure that for the first time in decades relaxed drug-crime sentences he claimed discriminated against poor and minority offenders. This severely weakened a decades-old law enacted during the infamous crack cocaine epidemic that ravaged urban communities nationwide in the 1980s. As part of the movement the U.S. Sentencing Commission lowered maximum sentences for drug offenders and made it retroactive, leading to the early release of thousands of violent thugs like Callahan.
In November the administration began releasing 6,000 drug convicts coined “non-violent” offenders whose sentences were too long under the old guidelines. News reports quickly surfaced contradicting the administration’s assessment that the newly released convicts were not violent. Among them was the leader of a multi-million dollar operation that smuggled drugs from Canada to Maine. Prosecutors refer to the 29-year-old con as a “drug kingpin” who was one of “America’s Most Wanted.” Shortly before the administration’s mass release of drug convicts, federal prosecutors warned that drug trafficking is inherently violent and therefore the phrase “non-violent drug offenders” is a misnomer. The nation’s prosecutors also cautioned that reducing prison sentences for drug offenders will weaken their ability to bring dangerous drug traffickers to justice.”
More Obama releases:
http://www.themonitor.com/news/us_news/here-are-the-people-whose-sentences-obama-commuted/article_12f3f2a2-f6f4-11e5-bcca-abfb915f745c.html
http://www.post-gazette.com/news/nation/2016/10/28/Obama-orders-98-more-prisoner-releases-the-most-ever-in-a-year/stories/201610280166
This design is wicked! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost
moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!