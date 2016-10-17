Facts be damned at the News & Record

by Roch Smith, Jr.

“The News & Record’s policy is to screen and edit letters for factual errors.” What happens when a lie gets past the gatekeeper?

GREENSBORO, NC — The News & Record published a letter to the editor a few days ago that peddled an outright falsehood. Retired D.E.A. agent Fred Gregory wrote:

“[T]he Obama administration is continuing to give early release to violent drug traffickers with results like this one who, after release, murdered a mother and her two small children (http://tinyurl.com/gnoeau6).”

That’s false. Even worse, once the falsehood was brought to the editorial page editor Allen Johnson’s attention, he declined to publish a correction. Gregory’s claim was “ambiguous,” he said.

Well, no, it wasn’t ambiguous. Either the Obama administration released from prison convicted felon Wendell Callahan who then allegedly murdered two people when he got out or it did not.

It did not. As Republican Senator Tom Cotton correctly explains it:

“Callahan walked out of jail early because the U.S. Sentencing Commission reduced sentences retroactively for hardened criminals like him. The Commission first reduced sentencing guidelines in 2007. It did so again in 2010. And again in 2014.”

In other words, Callahan was released because of acts of Congress (who itself, was acting on the recommendations of a long standing commission).

Had Johnson followed Gregory’s link, he would have seen the court papers regarding the felon’s release. Johnson says he did not look at the link (reckless in itself—who publishes a link without knowing where it goes?)

Seeing a court record documenting Callahan’s release in Gregory’s link should have been enough to make one wonder if pinning the release on Obama wasn’t just more anti-Obama bullshit. Sure enough, Snopes has debunked it as just that. As Forbes notes, it was a judge and federal prosecutors who set Callahan free, agreeing with Callahan’s attorney that his “early release did not present a danger to the safety of the public.”

But for the News & Record, such a misrepresentation as Gregory’s doesn’t deserve a correction. It’s too “ambiguous.”

Johnson has said in the past that it is the News & Record’s policy to “screen and edit letters for factual errors.” While some pretty glaring falsehoods and even plagiarism have slipped by him (here, here, here and here), we can’t expect him to bat 1.000. But when one does get by, equivocation is not the right response. There should be a prominent correction. Instead, Johnson offered to make “space” for me to reply to Gregory.

No thanks. I have no interest in doing Johnson’s job for him. If he’s content letting his readers read that Obama released a man from prison who went on to commit murder, that will have to speak for itself.