Exclusive: Councilman’s law firm registered lobbyists for health insurance company he helped with official act

After Greensboro City Council candidate Justin Outling acted in his official capacity as an elected official to stop the awarding of a city contract to the competitor of one of his firm’s clients instead of his client, we learn that two of Outling’s colleagues are registered with the state as lobbyists for the client on whose behalf Outling acted to benefit.

GREENSBORO, NC — At the last Greensboro City Council meeting, council was asked to approve a contract for city employee health insurance. Two health insurance companies were in the running for the contract, Cigna Health Insurance and United Healthcare.

After a review by independent consultants, multiple city departments and the city manager, the contract was awarded to Cigna Health Insurance pending city council approval.

When the item came up at the council meeting, Council member Justin Outling made a motion that the award of the contract be put aside so that the request for proposal might be modified. Mike Barber seconded the motion and it passed 6 to 3 with Marikay Abuzuaiter, Tony Wilkins, Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Nancy Hoffman, Barber and Outling voting in favor.

Outling is an attorney who works for the law firm Brooks Pierce. It turned out United Healthcare is one of Brooks Pierce’s clients, which presented an obvious conflict of interest for Outling; one which neither he nor his colleagues apparently had a problem.

Further research reveals that Brooks Pierce doesn’t just represent United Healthcare in run of the mill legal matters, two of Brooks Pierce’s attorneys, and Outling’s colleagues, are registered with the state as active lobbyists for United Healthcare. According to state records, Brooks Pierce attorneys Ed Turlington and Christopher McClure are registered with the state to lobby on behalf of United Healthcare in 2017.

Brooks Pierce officially works on behalf of United Health care to influence public policy in favor of United Healthcare and Brooks Pierce attorney Justin Outling used his position as an elected official, in an official act, at an official council meeting to intervene to stop the awarding of a city contract that United Healhtcare had lost to a United Healthcare competitor.