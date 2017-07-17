Event & Parking information for Roger Waters concert

[GCCVERT]

PARKING & EVENT INFORMATION FOR ROGER WATERS CONCERT

New East Parking Lot available for concertgoers

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Greensboro Coliseum will host Roger Waters in concert on Tuesday, July 18 at 8 p.m.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation and Greensboro Police Department (GPD) advise all patrons to plan to arrive early, and carpooling is strongly encouraged. The GPD will be managing major intersections in the vicinity of the Coliseum Complex and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise motorists of parking and traffic information.

Patrons are encouraged to utilize the new parking lot on the east side of the Complex adjacent to Greensboro Coliseum. Located on the former site of War Memorial Auditorium, the recently completed, newly-paved parking lot includes 350 spaces in close proximity to the Coliseum.

Greensboro Coliseum parking lots will open at 5 p.m. for concertgoers and doors to the arena will open at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Roger Waters are still available at www.ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

###

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.