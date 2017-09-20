Don’t make me cut my dog’s balls off; why the proposed county spay/neuter ordinance is a bad idea

Every day, without fail, whether I really want to or not, I take my buddy Huck for a walk in the woods. He won’t let me take a pass. Truthfully, it’s not an obligation. It’s a privilege. He’s such a good boy. He’s a Basset Hound, about 9 years old, who still has great energy (as long as it’s not too hot).

He is what polite people call “intact;” meaning he has not been neutered. Still has his balls.

Huck is the gentlest soul I’ve ever known. He loves other animals. Huck used to live in perfect harmony with a cat until the cat went to cat heaven. Huck delights in running across other dogs on our walks, whom he never tries to mount. Sometimes, we’ll see deer. He’ll watch them just long enough to make sure I see them, looking up at me with his droopy brown eyes for confirmation. Then it’s back to sniffing the plants and earth.

And kids! He sees little people coming a mile away. Toddlers toddle towards him, hands outstretched, like little Frankensteins. Parents will give me a questioning look. “Oh, yes, he’s very gentle,” I assure. “Go ahead, pet the doggie,” moms will say and Huck will stand docile and content as uncertain little hands bang on his head. Then, just like with the deer, he’s back to nature.

Despite his good health, good energy, his gentle disposition and lack of interest in trying to mount other dogs, the Guilford County Commissioner will be considering a new ordinance at Thursday evening’s meeting that would require me to neuter Huck. He’s fine the way he is, thank you.

The ordinance would apply to all pet owners in the county, except that people who can afford it can pay $200 to get an exemption from the law.

Here is a link to contact information for the Commissioners if you want to tell them what you think. The meeting starts at 5:30 (location and directions)

Here is what I sent them: