Dirty pool: Justin Outling intervenes on city contract to protect interest of his firm’s client

Greensboro city council representative Justin Outling used his position to intervene in the awarding of a city contract on which a client of his law firm had bid to keep the contract from going to a competitor as recommended by city staff.

GREENSBORO, NC — Search the City of Greensboro’s website for “code of ethics” and you’ll find codes of ethics for the police, codes of ethics for parents of kids playing city sports, and a code of ethics for youth sports coaches.

What you will not find is a code of ethics for city council; which is interesting because a code of ethics for council members is actually mandated by state law. That the council code of ethics is not readily available is an unsurprising reflection of the disregard the current council has for ethics.

City government has an ethics problem

It has become so routine now to see council members vote to benefit campaign contributors that nobody says anything anymore. The News & Record no longer appears interested and WFMY never had any aptitude for holding officials accountable, preferring instead to regurgitate press releases and advise people with such insipid stories as how to find their way out of a wet paper bag. “It’s wet, dark and damp. You’re trapped! Do you know how to get out? We’ll show you a surprising trick using just your fingers. Tonight at eleven.”

From the Mayor secretly having the city pay a personal legal bill she promised just days before the last election she would pay herself, to city legal staff routinely providing cover with concealed records and outright bald faced lies made to the public, to council members eagerly ignoring open meetings laws, we’ve become a city quite comfortable with a chronic lack of ethics. And when there is a transgression, city council circles the wagons—a conspiracy of thieves—nobody dares call out a colleague. It is our irritable bowel syndrome: It is never goes away, but we have gotten used to living with it and we just don’t talk about it anymore. Ethics in Greensboro? A quaint idea of days gone by.

Justin Outling abuses his city council position to help his firm’s client

At this week’s city council meeting, however, there was such a brazen violation of ethical behavior, that it stood out as shocking.

District 3 representative Justin Outling is an attorney. He works for the law firm Brooks Peirce. One of his areas of specialty is health care.

One of Brooks Pierce’s clients is United Healthcare.

At this week’s council meeting, there was an item on the agenda asking staff to approve a contract with Cigna Health Insurance to administer the city employee health insurance. That recommendation came after a review of two finalists’ proposals, one from Cigna and the other, from Brook’s Pierce client, United Healtcare. The reviews of each proposal were conducted by an independent consultant, and representatives from various city departments including Legal, Human Resources, Finance, and the Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise. After review, the contract was awarded to Cigna and not Brooks Pierce client United Healthcare, pending only the authorization of city council.

When the item came up at the council meeting, Outling spoke. He began by saying that he had received the two proposals the night before the meeting and explained that he had undertaken his own review. He said he found the request for the proposals deficient.

Outling made a motion, seconded by at large representative Mike Barber, to put aside the proposals under the guise of wanting to add additional criteria to the request for proposals, but when district 1 representative Sharon Hightower asked Oulting what additional provisions he wanted included that were not in the original proposal, he did not answer. Hightower then said Outling was “playing dirty pool.”

While the city’s legally mandated code of ethics is not online, I’ve requested it. It is worth noting that the same law that requires an ethics code also requires elected officials to undertake ethics training every term. Whether Outling did so or not, I’ve asked and am awaiting an answer.

Recusal was the ethical course

This is not morally complicated. Outling had a massive and glaring conflict of interest and he doesn’t need an ethics class to understand that. He’s an attorney for pete’s sake.

None other than Mike Barber warned of this kind of conflict when Outling was under consideration as a replacement appointment to his council seat. Barber’s ethics or memory are selective.

The ethical action would have been for Outling to recuse himself. An attorney who specializes in health care and works for a firm who has as a client a bidder on a city contract has absolutely no business participating in the city’s decision making on the awarding of that contract. He should not have entered the discussion and he most certainly should not have voted in a manner that was in the interest of his firm’s client. That Outling had no compunction doing so is a sad and unavoidable reflection of a lack of ethics.

Dirty pool indeed.

[Note: Outling who is up for re-election in November, remains unopposed. Filing for the election closes at noon tomorrow.]