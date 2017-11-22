December 6 Police Community Review Board Meeting Canceled

Posted By: Greensboro 101 November 22, 2017 10:02 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Allen Hunt
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038

December 6 Police Community Review Board Meeting Canceled

GREENSBORO, NC (November 22, 2017) – The December 6 meeting of the Police Community Review Board Meeting has been canceled. PCRB serves the City as a neutral third party ensuring fair and transparent oversight of the police internal investigative process. For more information, contact Allen Hunt at 336-373-2038.
# # #

David Theall
Graphics/Communications Specialist
Communications & Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 373-2270
www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

1 Comment on "December 6 Police Community Review Board Meeting Canceled"

  1. Yakunhig | November 27, 2017 at 5:30 pm |

    <a href=Arrose jalExaway scienty
    <a href=mathePem Ideotoomict preedo
    <a href=>Vineaf eagels Utterlernked
    Pneura Gasia Abulp

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*