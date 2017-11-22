CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Allen Hunt

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038

December 6 Police Community Review Board Meeting Canceled

GREENSBORO, NC (November 22, 2017) – The December 6 meeting of the Police Community Review Board Meeting has been canceled. PCRB serves the City as a neutral third party ensuring fair and transparent oversight of the police internal investigative process. For more information, contact Allen Hunt at 336-373-2038.

