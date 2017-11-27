Crime Stoppers Alert- Attempt to Identify

Please find the attached Crime Stoppers Alert. Detectives are attempting to identify these individuals and request the public’s assistance.

Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020 Cell: 336-430-6301

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.