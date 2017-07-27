Councilman Outling may have violated lawyers’ ethics rules with health insurance contract antics

GREENSBORO, NC — When Greensboro city council member Justin Outling intervened at the last city council meeting to stop the awarding of the city’s health insurance contract to a competitor of his firm’s client, he may have violated ethics rules of the North Carolina State Bar, the organization that oversees the professional conduct of attorneys in the state.

Outling, who is a lawyer with the law firm Brooks Pierce, responded to an item on the city council agenda—a request from city staff for council to approve the awarding of the contract for city employee health insurance to Cigna Health Insurance—by making a motion that the contract not be awarded to Cigna Health Insurance and that the city continue, instead, with its current health insurance company United Healthcare. United Healthcare was the other bidder on the city contract, but a team of independent consultants, city departments and the city manager reviewed the proposals from both companies and chose Cigna.

Outling’s motion received a second from Mike Barber and passed 6 to 3, with Marikay Abuzuaiter, Tony Wilkins, Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Nancy Hoffman, Barber and Outling voting in favor.

There is just one problem, United Healtcare is a client of Outling’s firm. Not only are they a client, but Brooks Peirce attorneys are registered with the State of North Carolina as lobbyists for United Healthcare.

These circumstances and events, the professional connection of Outling’s firm to United Healthcare and Outling’s actions to stop the change of the city’s health insurance provider from Brooks Pierce client United Healthcare to its competitor Cigna, look like they violated ethics rules from the North Carolina State Bar.

Specifically, an adopted opinion regarding rule 6.6 governing attorney’s actions as public officials says, in part, this:

“An attorney who serves as a member of a county or municipal governing board, or State or federal legislative body, or any entity thereunder, or committee thereof, shall not hear or consider any matter coming before that governing body or entity in which that member or his firm has any direct or indirect interest.”

There are two criteria here.

1. “An attorney who serves as a member of a county of municipal governing board.”

Check. As a member of the city council, Outling is a member of a municipal governing board.

2. “Hear or consider any matter coming before that governing body or entity in which that member or his firm has any direct or indirect interests.

Check. The Brooks Pierce website lists United Healthcare as a client. Brooks Pierce lawyers are registered as lobbyists for United Healthcare. Outling’s firm has a direct interest in the awarding of a city contract Brooks Pierce client United Healthcare bid on.

So the directive of the State Bar opinion, that an attorney in Outling’s situation “shall not hear or consider” such a matter under these circumstances seems pretty clear. Outling heard and considered a matter the ethics rules for lawyers say he should not have considered. That Outling went a step further and intervened with an official action from his position as an elected official to successfully stop the contract from being taken away from his firm’s client is even more egregious.

Update (7/27/2017, 10:54 A.M.) This article was updated to clarify that United Heathcare is a client of Justin Outling’s firm Brooks Pierce.