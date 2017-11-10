CORRECTED COPY:News Release: Missing Woman Found Unharmed. 171110

Sent from my Verizon Wireless 4G LTE smartphone

CORRECTION: The Crime Stoppers and Silver alerts were issued on Nov. 9.

Missing Woman Found Unharmed

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 10, 2017)- A 22 year old Greensboro woman who was reported missing on November 4th was found unharmed this evening.

Jessica Ann Coles

was last seen on Nov. 3 at 9 am at 1008 E. Lindsay St. where she was seeking employment through Labor Works.

A family member reported her missing the next day after she had not been heard from.Police deemed her disappearance suspicious after learning this behavior was unlike Coles, and that her wallet and mobile phone were not in her possession.

On Nov. 9, police issued a Crime Stoppers alert and Silver alert for the missing Guilford County resident. Information that came in through the anonymous tip line helped police locate her in the southern part of our city. Greensboro police thank members of the public for their assistance in finding her.

