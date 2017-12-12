[Logo- without extra line]

For Immediate Release: December 12, 2017

Construction Nearly Complete at Western Middle

Building will be ready in early 2018

Greensboro, N.C. – Paving and landscaping are brightening the inside and outside of the new Western Middle school building. The building is expected to be ready for students in early 2018, and move-in should begin in February 2018. Drywall and casework are being installed and painting is ongoing. The brick and windows are finished, and athletic equipment will soon be in place.

At High Point Central High, the stair tower is also nearly ready. The wheelchair lift has been installed, and stair tread installation is in progress. Electrical, mechanical and painting work is complete. Bids for the High Point Central sprinkler upgrades have been received and will be rebid in January to give better clarity on the project details.

The board also voted to submit a request to the county commissioners to transfer funds from completed construction projects to pay for new visitors’ stadium bleachers and lighting at the track and practice field at Smith High. The board will request to use funds remaining from projects at Allen Middle, Archer Elementary, Simkins Elementary, Herbin-Metz Education Center and Northwood Elementary totaling $290,501. This will be combined with the $473,214 that remains in the Smith High School Physical Education Improvements project ordinance to fund both projects, which are estimated to cost $763,201.

In 2008, Guilford County voters approved $457 million in school construction bonds. As of June 30, 2017, the total under contract and expended was $421 million. The nine priority projects are being paid for by money saved on earlier 2008 bond construction projects and redirected funds from the Airport Area High School project.

