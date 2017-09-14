COMMERCIAL ROBBERY
GREENSBORO, NC (September 14,2017) – At 8:30 pm, Greensboro Police responded to 2209 E. Bessemer Avenue,Grab N Go, in reference to a robbery of business. A male armed with a handgun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled on foot in an unknown direction of travel.
The suspect was described as a Black Male wearing a black hoodie, white shoes and carrying a black backpack.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
The name and address of the victim is being withheld temporarily.
