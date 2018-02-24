Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 23, 2018) – On this date at 11:22 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the Dunkin Donuts located at 3602 E. Wendover Avenue on a reported robbery of business. An unidentified suspect entered the store, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled in a Silver Honda Odyssey minivan. The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 5’9″, wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask.

Authority Lieutenant J.M. Golden

Watch Commander

