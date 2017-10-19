Commercial Robbery 2927 E Market Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (October 19, 2017) – On 10.19.2017 at 9:21 p.m. – Police responded to Family Dollar on 2927 E. Market Street in reference to a robbery from business. A man armed with a handgun entered the business and demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash in a dark color sedan. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as an unknown race male, slim-build, wearing a black bandana over his face, a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark color jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name and address of the victim is being withheld temporarily.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.