City cannot produce parking analysis City Manager cited in News & Record column

Greensboro City Manager Jim Westmoreland cited a 2016 parking analysis in a guest column published in the News & Record justifying $80 million for new parking decks downtown. Despite nearly three months of requests for the analysis, neither Westmoreland nor city staff have been able to produce it.

GREENSBORO, NC –In November of last year, Greensboro City Manager Jim Westmoreland wrote a guest column in the News & Record. As the Greensboro City Council was about to vote on $80 million in taxpayer funds for two new parking decks downtown, the City Manager’s column made the case that new parking decks were needed. (Council did vote to build the controversial decks).

Westmoreland wrote in his News & Record column:

“The city’s four parking decks are either at or near capacity, and the demand for the new decks was validated last year by a Department of Transportation analysis.” [Emphasis added.]

That sounds authoritative; and citing an analysis that did not exist would be such an unfathomable violation of the public trust that the possibility probably never even crossed people’s minds. (News & Record opinion editor Allen Johnson says the N&R did not ask for or see the analysis).

Yet, for nearly three months now, the city has been unable to produce the analysis the city manager cited despite numerous and repeated requests for it.

George Hartzman first asked for the analysis on November 25th, the day after Westmoreland’s column was published. It took the City three weeks to reply, which it did with a copy of a parking study from 2009 and a note that explained:

“

City Manager Westmoreland had written that there was an analysis from “last year,” which would have been 2016 — seven years more recent than the study provided to Hartzman. That matters. Since 2009, businesses downtown have come and gone and new surface parking lots have opened. Ride sharing services like Lyft and Uber are now popular as is Greensboro’s successful implementation of the Lime Bike bike sharing program (30,000 miles logged in the first six months).

Factors like these and others have parking experts now predicting that parking decks may be headed for extinction. So if the City had conducted an analysis in 2016 that took into account the nation’s changing transportation habits as well as the latest conditions downtown and found that there really was a need for more parking downtown, that would indeed be meaningful. Such an analysis might show that new parking decks are in the public interest and not, as News & Record columnist Susan Ladd wrote this week, for the benefit of private interests.

So, where is that analysis? Other people who requested the 2016 analysis after Hartzman were given the same 2009 study provided to him and nothing from 2016.

Maybe Westmoreland just misremembered the year of the study. Maybe he was just off by seven years and, with that acknowledged, policy makers and the public could then have an honest conversation about spending $80 million on outdated information.

Westmoreland insists, however, that there was a 2016 analysis.

On January 10th, I wrote to Westmoreland and asked, “Was there a 2016 analysis? If so, will you forward me a copy?”

He replied:

“As part of our planning for the new parking decks, GDOT internally re-examined the findings and recommendations of the previous parking study. In that review, they determined and reaffirmed that the information and parking needs (hot spots) referenced in the past study remained. “So the past study is the past study. GDOT’s internal re-examination/validation of the past study is what I refer to as their analysis.”

I replied:

“Okay, but when the city was asked for this analysis, it responded by saying it was the 2009 study that was being referred, to. You say otherwise, there was an analysis of that study last year. So, I am asking: may I please receive what you now describe as ‘GDOT’s internal re-examination/validation of the past study.'”

City Manager Westmoreland did not respond. Two more subsequent requests for the analysis were ignored by him too.

Three weeks ago, I submitted a request for records of the analysis to the City’s Public Records Request system. Since then, the Public Records Administrator has told me he is trying to determine whether the analysis exists, but promised dates for answers keep passing without any answers — no records of the analysis and no confirmation that the analysis does not exist. Just endless unexplained delay.

If the analysis the City Manager cited exists, it is unconscionable that the public would be denied access to it so that we cannot discuss its merits while it matters. Delaying until the debate has been settled is hostile to the people of Greensboro and to democracy itself (not to mention against North Carolina law that requires the prompt production of public records when they are requested.)

If the analysis does not exist, we need to know that too, however unpleasant the implications.