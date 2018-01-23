CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Dean MacLeod

Celebrate Lunar New Year at Greensboro History Museum January 27

GREENSBORO, NC (January 23, 2018) – Celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. on Saturday, January 27 from 12-4 pm. It is the Year of the Dog and this event will feature Asian Pacific crafts and fun activities for the entire family.

This event was inspired by the Greensboro History Museum’s exhibit, Second Generation: Asian American. The exhibition shares stories of identity, stereotypes and family, told from the viewpoints of Greensboro natives of Asian heritage. It is also a recognition and an appreciation of their ancestors. The Museum is proud to feature video clips and objects provided by Greensboro actor Ken Jeong and Sony Studios from the TV show, Dr. Ken.

The Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 2-5 pm. For more information about this and other programs, visit www.GreensboroHistory.org.

