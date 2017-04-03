by Roch Smith, Jr.

UPDATE (04/04/2017 7:25 A.M.): The layoffs are part of company-wide staff reductions among the News & Record ownership company BH Media, which is eliminating 289 positions across multiple newspapers. However, company CEO Terry Kroeger said, “the decisions were made completely locally. ”

The company, owned by Warren Buffett, purchased the News & Record in 2013. In 2015, BH Media rejected an offer to buy the News & Record from local developer and publisher of the Rhino Times, Roy Carroll, for a reported $16 million.

UPDATE (04/04/2017 11:05 A.M.): The News & Record has now restored its previously removed article.

GREENSBORO, NC — According to an article by News & Record business reporter, Dick Baron, the News & Record is laying off thirty six people, including 9 reporters according to another News & Record employee.

The article has been removed from the paper’s website, but here is a copy reporting the layoffs: