UPDATE (04/04/2017 7:25 A.M.): The layoffs are part of company-wide staff reductions among the News & Record ownership company BH Media, which is eliminating 289 positions across multiple newspapers. However, company CEO Terry Kroeger said, “the decisions were made completely locally. ”
The company, owned by Warren Buffett, purchased the News & Record in 2013. In 2015, BH Media rejected an offer to buy the News & Record from local developer and publisher of the Rhino Times, Roy Carroll, for a reported $16 million.
UPDATE (04/04/2017 11:05 A.M.): The News & Record has now restored its previously removed article.
GREENSBORO, NC — According to an article by News & Record business reporter, Dick Baron, the News & Record is laying off thirty six people, including 9 reporters according to another News & Record employee.
The article has been removed from the paper’s website, but here is a copy reporting the layoffs:
GREENSBORO – The News & Record said Monday it has cut 36 staff positions and plans to make changes in the print newspaper to streamline operations in response to changes in its market.
The News & Record’s changes “will help us reposition the newspaper so that we continue each day to provide a compelling news and information report,” the company said in a news release.
The changes will include:
• Providing more pages in color to make the newspaper more “dynamic and contemporary”, the press release stated.
• Consolidate the Monday, Tuesday and Saturday papers to two sections.
• Add a fourth section to the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday papers.
• Merge all news coverage on Sundays into one section and move the weekly Politics page into Ideas, which will be packaged behind the News & Record’s news coverage.
• Consolidate Community News coverage with a higher profile on Thursdays and Sundays.
• Eliminate the Op-Ed page in the Monday paper.
• Eliminate the daily TV grid, the bridge column and the horoscope.
• Cut four pages from the weekly TV section.
“We recognize not all these changes will be embraced by every reader, but the News & Record has served Greensboro for more than 125 years,” the company said in its statement. “The community has changed and so has the N&R, and we will continue to provide robust coverage of news, sports, features and opinion that best serve our customers in both the print and digital realms.”
