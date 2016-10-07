Brantley Gilbert coming to Greensboro Coliseum Friday, Feb. 24

[ns2.jpg] [GCCVERT]
For Immediate Release
Contact: Andrew Brown (336) 373-7456
Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex
BRANTLEY GILBERT
The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour
With special guests: Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, & Brian Davis
Friday, February 24th, 2017
Greensboro Coliseum | Greensboro, NC
Tickets On-Sale Friday, October 21st at 10 AM
TICKET LOCATIONS
www.Ticketmaster.com
Charge by phone: 1-800-745-3000
Greensboro Coliseum Box office
TICKET PRICES
$34.75 & $39.75
Andrew Brown
Public Relations Manager
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Phone: (336) 373-7456
www.greensborocoliseum.com
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
