Brantley Gilbert coming to Greensboro Coliseum Friday, Feb. 24

[ns2.jpg] [GCCVERT]

For Immediate Release

Contact: Andrew Brown (336) 373-7456

Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

BRANTLEY GILBERT

The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour

With special guests: Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, & Brian Davis

Friday, February 24th, 2017

Greensboro Coliseum | Greensboro, NC

Tickets On-Sale Friday, October 21st at 10 AM

TICKET LOCATIONS

www.Ticketmaster.com

Charge by phone: 1-800-745-3000

Greensboro Coliseum Box office

TICKET PRICES

$34.75 & $39.75

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.