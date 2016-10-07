Brantley Gilbert coming to Greensboro Coliseum Friday, Feb. 24

October 7, 2016 1:36 pm

[ns2.jpg] [GCCVERT]

For Immediate Release
Contact: Andrew Brown (336) 373-7456
Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

BRANTLEY GILBERT
The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour
With special guests: Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, & Brian Davis

Friday, February 24th, 2017
Greensboro Coliseum | Greensboro, NC
Tickets On-Sale Friday, October 21st at 10 AM

TICKET LOCATIONS
www.Ticketmaster.com
Charge by phone: 1-800-745-3000
Greensboro Coliseum Box office

TICKET PRICES
$34.75 & $39.75

Andrew Brown
Public Relations Manager
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Phone: (336) 373-7456
www.greensborocoliseum.com

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

8 Comments on "Brantley Gilbert coming to Greensboro Coliseum Friday, Feb. 24"

